Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
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Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a.
What stereoisomers are formed in the following reactions? Which stereoisomer is the major product?
a. the acid-catalyzed dehydration of 1-pentanol to 2-pentene
Explain why the following alcohols, when heated with acid, form the same alkene.
What is the major product obtained when each of the following alcohols is heated in the presence of H2SO4?
b.
Heating an alcohol with sulfuric acid is a good way to prepare a symmetrical ether such as diethyl ether.
a. Explain why it is not a good way to prepare an unsymmetrical ether such as ethyl propyl ether.
What is the major product obtained when each of the following alcohols is heated in the presence of H2SO4?
a.