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Ch. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing Compounds
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 10 - Reactions of Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides, Amines, and Sulfur-Containing CompoundsProblem 15b
Chapter 11, Problem 15b

Heating an alcohol with sulfuric acid is a good way to prepare a symmetrical ether such as diethyl ether.
b. How would you synthesize ethyl propyl ether?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the reaction mechanism. The synthesis of ethers via alcohols and sulfuric acid typically follows the Williamson ether synthesis or an acid-catalyzed dehydration mechanism. In this case, we are aiming to prepare an asymmetrical ether (ethyl propyl ether), which requires two different alcohols.
Step 2: Identify the alcohols needed. To synthesize ethyl propyl ether, you need ethanol (C₂H₅OH) and 1-propanol (C₃H₇OH) as the starting alcohols.
Step 3: Set up the reaction conditions. Mix ethanol and 1-propanol in the presence of a strong acid catalyst, such as concentrated sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄). The acid will protonate the hydroxyl group of one alcohol, making it a good leaving group.
Step 4: Describe the reaction mechanism. The protonated alcohol will lose water to form a carbocation intermediate. The other alcohol will act as a nucleophile, attacking the carbocation to form the ether bond. This results in the formation of ethyl propyl ether (C₂H₅OC₃H₇).
Step 5: Consider side reactions and purification. Since the reaction involves two different alcohols, there is a possibility of forming symmetrical ethers (diethyl ether and dipropyl ether) as side products. Use distillation or other purification techniques to isolate ethyl propyl ether from the reaction mixture.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ethanol and Propanol Reactivity

Ethanol (ethyl alcohol) and propanol (propyl alcohol) are both alcohols that can undergo dehydration reactions when heated with an acid catalyst like sulfuric acid. This process involves the removal of a water molecule, allowing the alcohols to form ether linkages. Understanding the reactivity of these alcohols is crucial for synthesizing ethers.
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Reactivity of Molecules

Ether Formation Mechanism

The synthesis of ethers typically involves the reaction of two alcohol molecules in the presence of an acid catalyst, leading to the formation of an ether and water. This reaction is known as the acid-catalyzed dehydration of alcohols. Recognizing this mechanism is essential for predicting the products of the reaction and understanding how to manipulate conditions for desired outcomes.
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The Mechanism of Williamson Ether Synthesis.

Symmetrical vs. Unsymmetrical Ethers

Symmetrical ethers are formed from two identical alcohols, while unsymmetrical ethers are derived from two different alcohols. In the case of ethyl propyl ether, it is an unsymmetrical ether formed from ethanol and propanol. Knowing the distinction between these types of ethers helps in planning the synthesis route and understanding the structural implications of the resulting compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for each of the following reactions:

a.

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Textbook Question

What stereoisomers are formed in the following reactions? Which stereoisomer is the major product?

a. the acid-catalyzed dehydration of 1-pentanol to 2-pentene

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Textbook Question

Explain why the following alcohols, when heated with acid, form the same alkene.

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Textbook Question

What is the major product obtained when each of the following alcohols is heated in the presence of H2SO4?

b.

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Textbook Question

Heating an alcohol with sulfuric acid is a good way to prepare a symmetrical ether such as diethyl ether.

a. Explain why it is not a good way to prepare an unsymmetrical ether such as ethyl propyl ether.

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Textbook Question

What is the major product obtained when each of the following alcohols is heated in the presence of H2SO4?

a.

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