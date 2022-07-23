Role of Acid Catalyst

An acid catalyst, such as H2SO4, plays a vital role in Fischer esterification by protonating the carbonyl oxygen of the carboxylic acid, increasing its electrophilicity. This enhances the reactivity of the carbonyl carbon, making it more susceptible to nucleophilic attack by the alcohol. The presence of the acid catalyst also helps to drive the equilibrium towards ester formation by removing water from the reaction mixture.