Textbook Question
What alkyl halide is used in the acetamidomalonic ester synthesis to prepare
b. phenylalanine?
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What alkyl halide is used in the acetamidomalonic ester synthesis to prepare
b. phenylalanine?
Esterase is an enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of esters. It hydrolyzes esters of l-amino acids more rapidly than esters of D-amino acids. How can this enzyme be used to separate a racemic mixture of amino acids?
Why is excess ammonia used in the preceding reaction?
What amino acid is formed using the N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis when the following alkyl halides are used in the third step?
b. CH3SCH2CH2Br
What amino acid is formed using the N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis when the following alkyl halides are used in the third step?
a.
What amino acid is formed when the aldehyde used in the Strecker synthesis is
b. 2-methylbutanal?