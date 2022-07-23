Step 3: Understand why 2,4,6-cycloheptatrienone uses different numbers of π electrons in these reactions. In the Diels-Alder reaction, the conjugated π system of cyclopentadiene interacts with the π system of 2,4,6-cycloheptatrienone, allowing the use of four π electrons from the diene and two π electrons from the dienophile. In the [2+2] cycloaddition with ethene, only two π electrons from each reactant are involved.