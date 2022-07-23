Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 27d
Chapter 7, Problem 27d

Draw structures for the following:
d. 2,3-epoxy-2-methylpentane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by identifying the parent chain. The name '2-methylpentane' indicates that the parent chain is pentane (a five-carbon alkane) with a methyl group (-CH₃) attached to the second carbon.
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the pentane chain from 1 to 5. Ensure that the numbering gives the substituents the lowest possible numbers.
Step 3: Place the methyl group (-CH₃) on the second carbon of the pentane chain, as indicated by the name '2-methyl'.
Step 4: Add the epoxy group. The term '2,3-epoxy' indicates that there is an epoxide (a three-membered cyclic ether) formed between the second and third carbons of the chain. Draw a triangular ring connecting these two carbons with an oxygen atom.
Step 5: Verify the structure by ensuring that all carbons have the correct number of bonds (four for each carbon) and that the functional groups are placed correctly as per the IUPAC name.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epoxides

Epoxides are a class of cyclic ethers characterized by a three-membered ring structure containing an oxygen atom. They are highly reactive due to the ring strain and can undergo various chemical reactions, including ring-opening. Understanding the properties and reactivity of epoxides is crucial for drawing their structures and predicting their behavior in organic reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
General properties of epoxidation.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical properties and reactions. In the case of 2,3-epoxy-2-methylpentane, recognizing the stereochemical configuration at the chiral centers is essential for accurately representing the molecule's structure. This includes understanding concepts like chirality and the significance of R/S notation.
Recommended video:
1:38
Polymer Stereochemistry Concept 1

Nomenclature of Organic Compounds

The nomenclature of organic compounds follows specific rules set by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). For 2,3-epoxy-2-methylpentane, the name indicates the presence of an epoxide group at the 2 and 3 positions of a pentane chain, along with a methyl group at the second carbon. Familiarity with IUPAC naming conventions is essential for correctly interpreting and drawing organic structures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:40
Defining meso compounds.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following reactions as an oxidation reaction, a reduction reaction, or neither.

a.

b.

941
views
Textbook Question

What alkene would you treat with a peroxyacid in order to obtain each of the epoxides in Problem 27?

c. 2,2,3,3-tetramethyloxirane

d. 2,3-epoxy-2-methylpentane

881
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures for the following:

a. 2-propyloxirane

b. cyclohexene oxide

1112
views
Textbook Question

What alkene would you treat with a peroxyacid in order to obtain each of the epoxides in Problem 27?

a. 2-propyloxirane

b. cyclohexene oxide

1225
views
Textbook Question

What will be the major product obtained from the reaction of Br2 with 1-butene if the reaction is carried out in

c. ethyl alcohol?

d. methyl alcohol?

1491
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures for the following:

c. 2,2,3,3-tetramethyloxirane

1319
views