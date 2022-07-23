Textbook Question
Draw structures for the following:
d. 2,3-epoxy-2-methylpentane
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Draw structures for the following:
d. 2,3-epoxy-2-methylpentane
Identify each of the following reactions as an oxidation reaction, a reduction reaction, or neither.
a.
b.
What alkene would you treat with a peroxyacid in order to obtain each of the epoxides in Problem 27?
c. 2,2,3,3-tetramethyloxirane
d. 2,3-epoxy-2-methylpentane
What products are formed when the following compounds react with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide?
a.
Draw structures for the following:
a. 2-propyloxirane
b. cyclohexene oxide
Draw structures for the following:
c. 2,2,3,3-tetramethyloxirane