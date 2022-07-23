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Ch. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition Reactions
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 6 - The Reactions of Alkenes • The Stereochemistry of Addition ReactionsProblem 28a,b
Chapter 7, Problem 28a,b

What alkene would you treat with a peroxyacid in order to obtain each of the epoxides in Problem 27?
a. 2-propyloxirane
b. cyclohexene oxide

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reaction type: The problem involves the formation of epoxides from alkenes using a peroxyacid. This is an example of an electrophilic addition reaction where the alkene reacts with a peroxyacid (e.g., mCPBA) to form an epoxide.
Understand the regioselectivity and stereochemistry: The reaction proceeds via a concerted mechanism, preserving the stereochemistry of the alkene. This means that the substituents on the alkene will maintain their relative positions in the resulting epoxide.
For part (a), 2-propyloxirane: Analyze the structure of the epoxide. The epoxide has a three-membered ring with one oxygen atom and two carbon atoms. The starting alkene must be propene (CH₃-CH=CH₂), as the double bond in propene will form the epoxide upon reaction with a peroxyacid.
For part (b), cyclohexene oxide: Analyze the structure of the epoxide. Cyclohexene oxide is a three-membered epoxide ring fused to a cyclohexane ring. The starting alkene must be cyclohexene (C₆H₁₀), as the double bond in cyclohexene will form the epoxide upon reaction with a peroxyacid.
Summarize the reaction: For both cases, treat the respective alkene (propene for part a and cyclohexene for part b) with a peroxyacid such as mCPBA (meta-chloroperoxybenzoic acid) to obtain the desired epoxides. The reaction is stereospecific and retains the configuration of the starting alkene.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkenes

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). They are unsaturated compounds and can undergo various chemical reactions, including addition reactions. Understanding the structure and reactivity of alkenes is crucial for predicting the products of reactions, such as epoxidation.
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Alkene Metathesis Concept 1

Epoxidation

Epoxidation is a chemical reaction that converts alkenes into epoxides, which are three-membered cyclic ethers. This reaction is typically achieved using peroxyacids, such as m-chloroperbenzoic acid (MCPBA). The formation of epoxides is significant in organic synthesis due to their reactivity and utility in further transformations.
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General properties of epoxidation.

Peroxyacids

Peroxyacids are organic compounds that contain a peroxy group (-O-O-) and are used as oxidizing agents in organic reactions. They are particularly effective in the epoxidation of alkenes, where they transfer an oxygen atom to the double bond, forming an epoxide. Familiarity with different peroxyacids and their reactivity is essential for predicting the outcomes of epoxidation reactions.
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Predict The product:
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw structures for the following:

d. 2,3-epoxy-2-methylpentane

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Textbook Question

Identify each of the following reactions as an oxidation reaction, a reduction reaction, or neither.

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

What alkene would you treat with a peroxyacid in order to obtain each of the epoxides in Problem 27?

c. 2,2,3,3-tetramethyloxirane

d. 2,3-epoxy-2-methylpentane

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Textbook Question

What products are formed when the following compounds react with ozone and then with dimethyl sulfide?

a.

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Textbook Question

Draw structures for the following:

a. 2-propyloxirane

b. cyclohexene oxide

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Textbook Question

Draw structures for the following:

c. 2,2,3,3-tetramethyloxirane

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