Identify the structure of the epoxide product. For part (c), the epoxide is 2,2,3,3-tetramethyloxirane, which has a three-membered ring with two methyl groups attached to each of the carbons in the ring. For part (d), the epoxide is 2,3-epoxy-2-methylpentane, which has a three-membered ring with a methyl group on carbon 2 and a pentane chain attached to carbon 3.