Draw the resonance contributors of the cyclooctatrienyl dianion.
a. Which of the resonance contributors is the least stable?
Draw the resonance contributors of the cyclooctatrienyl dianion.
a. Which of the resonance contributors is the least stable?
The experiment shown next and discussed in Section 8.13 shows that the proximity of the chloride ion to C-2 in the transition state causes the 1,2-addition product to form more rapidly than the 1,4-addition product.
a. Why was it important for the investigators to know that the preceding reaction was being carried out under kinetic control?
Identify the product of the following reaction.
As many as 18 different Diels–Alder products can be obtained by heating a mixture of 1,3-butadiene and 2-methyl-1,3-butadiene. Identify the products.
While attempting to recrystallize maleic anhydride, a student dissolved it in freshly distilled cyclopentadiene rather than in freshly distilled cyclopentane. Was her recrystallization successful?
On a single graph, draw the reaction coordinate diagram for the addition of one equivalent of HBr to 2-methyl-1,3-pentadiene and for the addition of one equivalent of HBr to 2-methyl-1,4-pentadiene. Which reaction is faster?