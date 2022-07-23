Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 116
Chapter 10, Problem 116

Two elimination products are obtained from the following E2 reaction:
E2 reaction showing CH3CH2CH=CH2 and CH3C≡CCH2 as elimination products with a base.
a. What are the elimination products?
b. Which is formed in greater yield?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: The problem specifies an E2 elimination reaction. In an E2 reaction, a strong base removes a β-hydrogen (a hydrogen atom on a carbon adjacent to the carbon bearing the leaving group) while the leaving group departs, forming a double bond (alkene).
Analyze the structure of the substrate: The substrate is CH3CH2CHDCH2Br. The β-hydrogens are located on the carbon adjacent to the carbon bonded to the bromine (leaving group). In this case, there are two β-hydrogens: one is a regular hydrogen (H), and the other is a deuterium (D, a heavier isotope of hydrogen).
Determine the possible elimination products: The elimination can occur in two ways, depending on which β-hydrogen is removed. If the regular hydrogen (H) is removed, the product will be CH3CH=CHD. If the deuterium (D) is removed, the product will be CH3CH=CH2. These are the two possible alkenes formed.
Consider the regioselectivity and isotope effect: The E2 reaction typically follows Zaitsev's rule, which states that the more substituted alkene is favored. However, the isotope effect must also be considered. The C-D bond is stronger than the C-H bond, so the removal of the regular hydrogen (H) is kinetically favored over the removal of deuterium (D).
Predict the major product: Based on the isotope effect, the product CH3CH=CHD (formed by removing the regular hydrogen) will be formed in greater yield compared to CH3CH=CH2 (formed by removing deuterium).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

E2 Reaction Mechanism

The E2 (bimolecular elimination) reaction is a concerted mechanism where a base abstracts a proton from a β-carbon while a leaving group departs from the α-carbon, resulting in the formation of a double bond. This reaction typically requires strong bases and is characterized by a single transition state, leading to the simultaneous removal of the leaving group and proton.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:36
Drawing the E2 Mechanism.

Zaitsev's Rule

Zaitsev's Rule states that in elimination reactions, the more substituted alkene is generally the major product. This is due to the stability of alkenes; more substituted alkenes have greater hyperconjugation and lower energy, making them more favorable in terms of yield compared to less substituted alkenes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:18
Defining Zaitsev’s Rule

Regioselectivity in Elimination Reactions

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others. In E2 reactions, the orientation of the leaving group and the hydrogen being abstracted can lead to different alkene products, and understanding the sterics and electronics of the substrate can help predict which product will be favored.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:40
Recognizing Elimination Reactions.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.

c. (3S,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O

1179
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the products obtained from the following reaction:

1425
views
Textbook Question

How could you prepare the following compounds from the given starting materials?

b.

1246
views
Textbook Question

cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO.

a. Why do they form the same elimination product?

1725
views
Textbook Question

Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.

a. (3S,4S)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O

1524
views
Textbook Question

Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.

b. (3R,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O

927
views