Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
c. (3S,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O−
Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
c. (3S,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O−
Draw the structures of the products obtained from the following reaction:
How could you prepare the following compounds from the given starting materials?
b.
cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO−.
a. Why do they form the same elimination product?
Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
a. (3S,4S)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O−
Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
b. (3R,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O−