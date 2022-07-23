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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 45a
Chapter 10, Problem 45a

What products will be obtained from the E2 reaction of the following alkyl halides?
a. Bromocyclohexane structure with a double bond indicated, illustrating an alkyl halide for E2 reaction analysis.

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1
Step 1: Understand the E2 elimination mechanism. The E2 reaction is a bimolecular elimination reaction where a base removes a proton from a β-carbon (adjacent to the carbon bearing the leaving group), and the leaving group departs simultaneously, forming a double bond.
Step 2: Identify the β-hydrogens in the given alkyl halide. Look for hydrogens on carbons adjacent to the carbon bonded to the leaving group. These β-hydrogens are necessary for elimination.
Step 3: Determine the most substituted alkene product. According to Zaitsev's rule, the major product of an E2 reaction is typically the more substituted alkene, as it is more stable due to hyperconjugation and alkyl group stabilization.
Step 4: Consider steric hindrance and the base used. If a bulky base is used, the reaction may favor the formation of the less substituted alkene (Hofmann product) due to steric hindrance.
Step 5: Draw the possible products by removing a β-hydrogen and the leaving group, forming a double bond between the α-carbon (carbon bonded to the leaving group) and the β-carbon. Ensure you account for regioselectivity (Zaitsev vs. Hofmann) and stereoselectivity (anti-periplanar geometry of the β-hydrogen and leaving group).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

E2 Reaction Mechanism

The E2 (bimolecular elimination) reaction is a concerted mechanism where a base abstracts a proton from a β-carbon while a leaving group departs from the α-carbon, resulting in the formation of a double bond. This reaction typically requires strong bases and is characterized by a single transition state, leading to the simultaneous removal of the leaving group and the proton.
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Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen atom (F, Cl, Br, I). The reactivity of alkyl halides in E2 reactions depends on the structure of the alkyl group (primary, secondary, or tertiary) and the nature of the leaving group. Tertiary alkyl halides are more reactive in E2 reactions due to steric factors and the stability of the resulting alkene.
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Zaitsev's Rule

Zaitsev's Rule states that in elimination reactions, the more substituted alkene (the one with more alkyl groups attached to the double bond) is generally the major product. This is due to the greater stability of more substituted alkenes, which can be predicted based on the degree of substitution and steric hindrance in the reaction pathway.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What products will be obtained from the E2 reaction of the following alkyl halides?

b.

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Textbook Question

a. Explain why 1-bromo-2,2-dimethylpropane has difficulty undergoing both SN2 and SN1 reactions.

b. Can it undergo E2 and E1 reactions?

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Textbook Question

Explain why only a substitution product and no elimination product is obtained when the following ­compound reacts with sodium methoxide:

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Textbook Question

What products will be obtained from the E1 reaction of the alkyl halides in [PROBLEM 9-45]?

a.

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Textbook Question

a. Assuming that the two compounds shown below have the same stability, which one would you expect to be more reactive in an SN1 reaction?

b. Draw the products that each would form when the solvent is ethanol.

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Textbook Question

What products will be obtained from the E2 reaction of the following alkyl halides?

c.

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