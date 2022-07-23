For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.
c. 3-bromo-2,3-dimethylpentane
d. 3-bromo-3,4-dimethylhexane
For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.
c. 3-bromo-2,3-dimethylpentane
d. 3-bromo-3,4-dimethylhexane
What are the products of the following reactions?
e.
What are the products of the following reactions?
a.
b.
When 2-bromo-2,3-dimethylbutane reacts with a strong base, two alkenes (2,3-dimethyl-1-butene and 2,3-dimethyl-2-butene) are formed.
a. Which of the bases (A, B, C, or D) would form the highest percentage of the 1-alkene?
b. Which would give the highest percentage of the 2-alkene?
For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.
b. 4-bromo-2,2,3,3-tetramethylpentane
For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.
d. 3-bromo-3,4-dimethylhexane