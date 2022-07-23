When 2-bromo-2,3-dimethylbutane reacts with a strong base, two alkenes (2,3-dimethyl-1-butene and 2,3-dimethyl-2-butene) are formed.

a. Which of the bases (A, B, C, or D) would form the highest percentage of the 1-alkene?

b. Which would give the highest percentage of the 2-alkene?