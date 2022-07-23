Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
c. (3S,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O−
Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.
c. (3S,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O−
Draw the structures of the products obtained from the following reaction:
cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO−.
a. Why do they form the same elimination product?
cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO−.
b. Explain, by showing the mechanisms, why different substitution products are obtained.
Two elimination products are obtained from the following E2 reaction:
a. What are the elimination products?
b. Which is formed in greater yield?
cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO−.
c. How many stereoisomers does each of the elimination and substitution reactions form?