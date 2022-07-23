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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 118b
Chapter 10, Problem 118b

How could you prepare the following compounds from the given starting materials?
b.

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1
Identify the starting material and the target compound. The starting material is a dichloroalkane, and the target compound is a cyclohexane derivative with three methyl groups.
Recognize that the transformation involves forming a six-membered ring. This suggests a cyclization reaction, likely through an intramolecular nucleophilic substitution.
Consider the mechanism: the chlorine atoms in the starting material can act as leaving groups. A base can be used to deprotonate one of the carbon atoms adjacent to a chlorine, forming a carbanion.
The carbanion can then perform a nucleophilic attack on the other carbon bearing a chlorine atom, leading to the formation of a cyclohexane ring and the elimination of a chloride ion.
Ensure that the reaction conditions are suitable for promoting cyclization, such as using a strong base like sodium ethoxide (NaOEt) in an appropriate solvent to facilitate the intramolecular reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diels-Alder Reaction

The Diels-Alder reaction is a [4+2] cycloaddition reaction between a conjugated diene and a dienophile, resulting in the formation of a six-membered ring. This reaction is a key method in organic synthesis for constructing cyclic compounds and is characterized by its stereospecificity and ability to form new carbon-carbon bonds.
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Diels-Alder Retrosynthesis

Retrosynthetic Analysis

Retrosynthetic analysis is a problem-solving technique used in organic chemistry to deconstruct complex molecules into simpler starting materials. By working backward from the target compound, chemists can identify potential synthetic routes and the necessary reactions, facilitating the design of a synthesis plan.
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Reactivity of Halogenated Compounds

Halogenated compounds, such as those containing chlorine, are often more reactive than their non-halogenated counterparts due to the presence of electronegative halogen atoms. These compounds can participate in various reactions, including nucleophilic substitutions and eliminations, which are crucial for forming the diene or dienophile in a Diels-Alder reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.

c. (3S,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O

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Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the products obtained from the following reaction:

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Textbook Question

cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO.

a. Why do they form the same elimination product?

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Textbook Question

cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO.

b. Explain, by showing the mechanisms, why different substitution products are obtained.

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Textbook Question

Two elimination products are obtained from the following E2 reaction:

a. What are the elimination products?

b. Which is formed in greater yield?

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Textbook Question

cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO.

c. How many stereoisomers does each of the elimination and substitution reactions form?

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