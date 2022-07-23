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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 117
Chapter 10, Problem 117

Draw the structures of the products obtained from the following reaction:
Chemical reaction diagram showing a reactant with iodine and methanol, indicating product formation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of reaction taking place. The given reactants include a brominated cycloalkane and methanol (CH3OH). This suggests a nucleophilic substitution reaction, likely an SN1 mechanism due to the tertiary carbon attached to the bromine atom.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of the starting material. The bromine atom is attached to a tertiary carbon, which is highly favorable for the formation of a stable carbocation intermediate during the SN1 reaction.
Step 3: Predict the first step of the reaction. The bromine atom will leave, forming a carbocation intermediate. This step is the rate-determining step in the SN1 mechanism.
Step 4: Consider the role of methanol (CH3OH). Methanol acts as a nucleophile and will attack the carbocation intermediate, forming a new bond between the oxygen atom of methanol and the carbon atom of the carbocation.
Step 5: Account for the final product. After the nucleophilic attack, a proton transfer will occur, resulting in the formation of an ether product. The final product will be a methoxy-substituted cycloalkane structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group (like bromide) by a nucleophile (such as methanol). These reactions can proceed via two main mechanisms: SN1, which is unimolecular and involves the formation of a carbocation intermediate, and SN2, which is bimolecular and involves a direct attack by the nucleophile. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for predicting the products of the reaction.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is a key factor in determining the pathway of nucleophilic substitution reactions. Carbocations are positively charged species that can be stabilized by adjacent alkyl groups through hyperconjugation and inductive effects. The more stable the carbocation, the more likely the reaction will proceed via the SN1 mechanism, which is important for predicting the products formed in the given reaction.
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E1 and E2 Elimination Reactions

E1 and E2 reactions are elimination processes that can occur alongside nucleophilic substitutions. E1 reactions involve the formation of a carbocation followed by the loss of a proton, while E2 reactions are concerted processes where the base abstracts a proton as the leaving group departs. Recognizing the conditions that favor elimination over substitution is essential for determining the final products in reactions involving alkyl halides and alcohols.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.

c. (3S,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O

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Textbook Question

How could you prepare the following compounds from the given starting materials?

b.

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Textbook Question

cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO.

a. Why do they form the same elimination product?

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Textbook Question

cis-4-Bromocyclohexanol and trans-4-bromocyclohexanol form the same elimination product but a different substitution product when they react with HO.

b. Explain, by showing the mechanisms, why different substitution products are obtained.

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Textbook Question

Two elimination products are obtained from the following E2 reaction:

a. What are the elimination products?

b. Which is formed in greater yield?

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of each of the following SN2/E2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed.

b. (3R,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O

927
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