Textbook Question
Draw the molecular orbital picture of but-2-yne.
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Draw the molecular orbital picture of but-2-yne.
Using pKa values, calculate an approximate Keq value for the following substitution reaction.
Which of the following would be expected to give a hotter flame during combustion? Explain.
Calculate for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(c)
Estimate the Keq for the following reactions based on the stability of the anions involved.
(a)
Calculate Keq for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(a) HO- + H―C ≡ C―H ⇌ -C ≡ C―H + H2O