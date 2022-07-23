Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox ReactionsProblem 15b
Chapter 9, Problem 15b

Calculate for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(b) H2N- + H―C ≡ C―H ⇌ -C ≡ C―H + H3N

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to determine which base is best suited to deprotonate acetylene (H―C≡C―H) and form the acetylide anion (⁻C≡C―H). This involves comparing the acid–base equilibrium and analyzing the relative strengths of the acids and bases involved.
Step 2: Write the acid–base reaction. The given reaction is: H₂N⁻ + H―C≡C―H ⇌ ⁻C≡C―H + H₃N. Here, H₂N⁻ is the base, H―C≡C―H is the acid, ⁻C≡C―H is the conjugate base, and H₃N is the conjugate acid.
Step 3: Compare the pKa values of the acids. The pKa of acetylene (H―C≡C―H) is approximately 25, while the pKa of ammonia (H₃N) is approximately 38. Since a stronger acid has a lower pKa, acetylene is the stronger acid compared to ammonia.
Step 4: Analyze the equilibrium direction. The equilibrium of the reaction will favor the formation of the weaker acid and weaker base. Since ammonia (H₃N) is a weaker acid than acetylene, the equilibrium will favor the products (⁻C≡C―H and H₃N). This indicates that H₂N⁻ is a suitable base for deprotonating acetylene.
Step 5: Conclude the reasoning. Based on the pKa comparison and equilibrium analysis, H₂N⁻ is a strong enough base to deprotonate acetylene and form the acetylide anion (⁻C≡C―H). The reaction proceeds because the conjugate acid (H₃N) is weaker than the original acid (H―C≡C―H).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acidity and Basicity

Acidity refers to the tendency of a compound to donate protons (H⁺), while basicity is the ability to accept protons. In organic chemistry, the strength of an acid is often measured by its pKa value; lower pKa values indicate stronger acids. Understanding the relative strengths of acids and bases is crucial for predicting the outcome of acid-base reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Understanding the difference between basicity and nucleophilicity.

Acetylide Anion

The acetylide anion (⁻C≡C―H) is formed when acetylene (H―C≡C―H) is deprotonated. This anion is a strong nucleophile and can participate in various reactions, including nucleophilic substitutions. Recognizing the structure and reactivity of the acetylide anion is essential for understanding its role in organic synthesis.
Recommended video:
0:58
Anionic Polymerization Concept 1

Strong Bases for Deprotonation

To deprotonate a weak acid like acetylene, a strong base is required. Common strong bases include alkyl lithium reagents and amides like H₂N⁻ (amide ion). The choice of base affects the efficiency of the deprotonation process, making it important to select a base that is stronger than the conjugate acid of the target compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:10
Monosaccharides - Strong Oxidation (Aldaric Acid)
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the molecular orbital picture of but-2-yne.

1515
views
Textbook Question

Using pKa values, calculate an approximate Keq value for the following substitution reaction.

1239
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following would be expected to give a hotter flame during combustion? Explain.

1122
views
Textbook Question

Calculate for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?

(c)

1028
views
Textbook Question

Estimate the Keq for the following reactions based on the stability of the anions involved.

(a)

1091
views
Textbook Question

Calculate Keq for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?

(a) HO- + H―C ≡ C―H ⇌ -C ≡ C―H + H2O

868
views