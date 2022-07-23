Textbook Question
Draw the molecular orbital picture of but-2-yne.
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Draw the molecular orbital picture of but-2-yne.
Calculate for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(b) H2N- + H―C ≡ C―H ⇌ -C ≡ C―H + H3N
Draw the structures that correspond to the following names.
(b) (3Z,8S)-8-ethyl-3-methylundec-3-en-6-yne
Calculate for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(c)
Draw the structures that correspond to the following names.
(c) (Z)-2-chloro-7-methyloct-2-en-4-yne
Calculate Keq for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(a) HO- + H―C ≡ C―H ⇌ -C ≡ C―H + H2O