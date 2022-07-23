Calculate for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(b) H2N- + H―C ≡ C―H ⇌ -C ≡ C―H + H3N
Calculate for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(b) H2N- + H―C ≡ C―H ⇌ -C ≡ C―H + H3N
Calculate for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(c)
Estimate the Keq for the following reactions based on the stability of the anions involved.
(a)
Calculate Keq for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(a) HO- + H―C ≡ C―H ⇌ -C ≡ C―H + H2O
Estimate the Keq for the following reactions based on the stability of the anions involved.
(c)
Estimate the Keq for the following reactions based on the stability of the anions involved.
(b)