pKₐ and Acid-Base Equilibrium

pKₐ is a measure of the strength of an acid in solution, defined as the negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant (Kₐ). It indicates how readily an acid donates protons (H⁺) to a base. In equilibrium reactions, the difference in pKₐ values between the acids and bases involved can be used to estimate the equilibrium constant (K_eq) for the reaction, as K_eq is related to the relative strengths of the acids and bases.