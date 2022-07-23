Base Strength and Conjugate Acids

The strength of a base is determined by its ability to accept protons, which is inversely related to the strength of its conjugate acid. A strong base will have a weak conjugate acid, making it effective for deprotonation. In this scenario, the base used must have a pKa greater than that of the conjugate acid formed (phenol) to ensure that the reaction proceeds favorably towards the formation of the acetylide anion.