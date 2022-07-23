Textbook Question
Calculate for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(b) H2N- + H―C ≡ C―H ⇌ -C ≡ C―H + H3N
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Calculate for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(b) H2N- + H―C ≡ C―H ⇌ -C ≡ C―H + H3N
Using pKa values, calculate an approximate Keq value for the following substitution reaction.
Which of the following would be expected to give a hotter flame during combustion? Explain.
Estimate the Keq for the following reactions based on the stability of the anions involved.
(a)
Calculate Keq for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(a) HO- + H―C ≡ C―H ⇌ -C ≡ C―H + H2O
Estimate the Keq for the following reactions based on the stability of the anions involved.
(b)