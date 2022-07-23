Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of a small molecule, typically water or hydrogen halide, from a larger molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond. The two primary types are E1, which is a two-step process involving a carbocation intermediate, and E2, which is a concerted one-step process where the base abstracts a proton while the leaving group departs. The choice between substitution and elimination often depends on the structure of the substrate and the reaction conditions.