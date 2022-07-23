Which of the following substitution reactions would you expect to occur more quickly? Explain your answer.
Give a mechanism for the following substitution and elimination reactions.
(a)
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Key Concepts
Nucleophilic Substitution
Elimination Reactions
Reaction Mechanism
The introduction of elimination reactions provides a second way to synthesize alkynes in a two-step process starting with an alkene. Suggest a mechanism for both steps of this process.
Give a mechanism for the following substitution and elimination reactions.
(b)
When the reaction scheme in Assessment 12.63 is done on a monosubstituted alkene, at least three equivalents of base are needed. Reacting the product of step 2 with D–Cl (D is an isotope of H) incorporates deuterium at the terminal carbon. Explain these two observations.
Give a mechanism for the following substitution and elimination reactions.
(c)
In addition to using mCPBA, epoxides can be synthesized from alkenes in the two-step process shown. Give a mechanism for each step of the process.