Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 66
Chapter 11, Problem 66

Give a mechanism for the following substitution and elimination reactions.
(a) Mechanism illustration showing a chlorine atom on a cyclohexane ring being replaced by a hydroxyl group with water as a reactant.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of substitution or elimination reaction. Determine whether the reaction is SN1, SN2, E1, or E2 based on the substrate (primary, secondary, or tertiary alkyl halide), the nucleophile/base strength, and the solvent (polar protic or aprotic).
For substitution reactions: If the reaction is SN1, draw the mechanism starting with the formation of a carbocation intermediate after the leaving group departs. If the reaction is SN2, show a single concerted step where the nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon from the opposite side of the leaving group, leading to inversion of configuration.
For elimination reactions: If the reaction is E1, show the formation of a carbocation intermediate after the leaving group departs, followed by the removal of a β-hydrogen by the base to form a double bond. If the reaction is E2, depict a single concerted step where the base abstracts a β-hydrogen while the leaving group departs, forming a double bond.
Consider regioselectivity and stereoselectivity: For elimination reactions, apply Zaitsev's rule (the more substituted alkene is favored) unless steric hindrance or a bulky base favors the Hofmann product. For substitution reactions, consider stereochemical outcomes (e.g., inversion in SN2).
Draw the complete step-by-step mechanism for the reaction, including all intermediates, transition states, and curved arrows to indicate electron flow. Ensure that all charges and lone pairs are properly accounted for in the mechanism.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, resulting in the replacement of a leaving group. This process can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1, which involves a two-step process with a carbocation intermediate, and SN2, which is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the electrophile simultaneously as the leaving group departs. Understanding the conditions that favor each mechanism is crucial for predicting the outcome of substitution reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:47
Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of a small molecule, typically water or hydrogen halide, from a larger molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond. The two primary types are E1, which is a two-step process involving a carbocation intermediate, and E2, which is a concerted one-step process where the base abstracts a proton while the leaving group departs. The choice between substitution and elimination often depends on the structure of the substrate and the reaction conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:40
Recognizing Elimination Reactions.

Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism is a detailed description of the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It includes the identification of intermediates, transition states, and the order of bond breaking and forming. Understanding the mechanism is essential for predicting the products of a reaction, as well as the conditions under which different pathways (substitution vs. elimination) are favored.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Heck Reaction Mechanism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following substitution reactions would you expect to occur more quickly? Explain your answer.

926
views
Textbook Question

The introduction of elimination reactions provides a second way to synthesize alkynes in a two-step process starting with an alkene. Suggest a mechanism for both steps of this process.

1070
views
Textbook Question

Give a mechanism for the following substitution and elimination reactions.

(b)

1031
views
Textbook Question

When the reaction scheme in Assessment 12.63 is done on a monosubstituted alkene, at least three equivalents of base are needed. Reacting the product of step 2 with D–Cl (D is an isotope of H) incorporates deuterium at the terminal carbon. Explain these two observations.

1081
views
Textbook Question

Give a mechanism for the following substitution and elimination reactions.

(c)

1239
views
Textbook Question

In addition to using mCPBA, epoxides can be synthesized from alkenes in the two-step process shown. Give a mechanism for each step of the process.

1110
views