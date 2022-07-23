Regioselectivity and Stereoselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others, while stereoselectivity indicates the preference for one stereoisomer over another. In substitution and elimination reactions, these concepts are crucial for predicting the major products. Factors influencing regio- and stereoselectivity include the structure of the substrate, the nature of the nucleophile or base, and the reaction conditions.