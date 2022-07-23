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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 55a
Chapter 11, Problem 55a

Predict the major product(s) of the following elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.
(a) Chemical structures illustrating an elimination reaction with bromine and hydroxyl groups, indicating product formation.

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1
Analyze the type of elimination reaction: Determine whether the reaction proceeds via an E1 or E2 mechanism. This depends on factors such as the strength of the base, the structure of the substrate (primary, secondary, or tertiary), and the reaction conditions (e.g., heat).
Identify the β-hydrogens: Locate the β-hydrogens (hydrogens on the carbon adjacent to the carbon bearing the leaving group). These are the hydrogens that can be eliminated to form a double bond.
Determine the regioselectivity: Use Zaitsev's rule to predict the major product. Zaitsev's rule states that the more substituted alkene (the one with more alkyl groups attached to the double-bonded carbons) is usually the major product, unless steric hindrance or a bulky base favors the less substituted alkene (Hofmann product).
Consider the stereochemistry: For an E2 reaction, the β-hydrogen and the leaving group must be anti-periplanar (in the same plane but opposite sides). Draw the Newman projection or use a chair conformation (if cyclic) to ensure proper alignment for elimination.
Draw the major product(s): Based on the regioselectivity and stereochemical considerations, draw the structure(s) of the major alkene product(s). If multiple products are possible, indicate the major and minor products, and explain the reasoning behind their formation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond. The most common types are E1 and E2 mechanisms, which differ in their reaction pathways. Understanding the conditions that favor each mechanism is crucial for predicting the products, as they influence the stereochemistry and regioselectivity of the reaction.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In elimination reactions, the stereochemical outcome can lead to different isomers, such as cis and trans configurations. Recognizing the stereochemical requirements, such as anti-periplanar geometry in E2 reactions, is essential for accurately predicting the major product.
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Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity is the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In elimination reactions, this often involves the Zaitsev and Hofmann rules, which predict whether the more substituted or less substituted alkene will be the major product. Understanding these principles helps in determining the most stable and favorable product formed during the reaction.
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Related Practice
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Predict the product of the following substitution reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

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Predict the major product(s) of the following elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

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Predict the major product(s) of the following elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

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Predict the product of the following substitution reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

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Predict the product of the following substitution reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

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