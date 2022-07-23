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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 54f
Chapter 11, Problem 54f

Predict the product of the following substitution reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.
(f)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of substitution reaction. The presence of NaCN (a strong nucleophile) and THF (a polar aprotic solvent) suggests that this reaction will proceed via an SN2 mechanism.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of the substrate. The substrate contains a bromine atom attached to a chiral carbon, which is adjacent to a pyridine ring. Bromine is a good leaving group, making this carbon susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
Step 3: Consider the stereochemical implications of the SN2 mechanism. In an SN2 reaction, the nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon from the opposite side of the leaving group, resulting in an inversion of configuration at the chiral center.
Step 4: Predict the product. The cyanide ion (CN⁻) will replace the bromine atom, and due to the inversion of configuration, the stereochemistry at the chiral center will be flipped.
Step 5: Draw the final product. The product will have the CN group attached to the chiral carbon, with the stereochemistry inverted relative to the starting material. Ensure the pyridine ring remains unchanged and the stereochemical inversion is clearly represented.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. These reactions can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1 and SN2. The SN1 mechanism is a two-step process where the leaving group departs first, forming a carbocation, followed by nucleophilic attack. In contrast, the SN2 mechanism is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs, leading to a concerted reaction.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In substitution reactions, the stereochemical outcome is crucial, especially in SN2 reactions, where the nucleophile approaches from the opposite side of the leaving group, resulting in inversion of configuration. Understanding stereochemistry is essential for predicting the 3D orientation of the product and its potential biological activity.
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Leaving Groups

Leaving groups are atoms or groups that can depart from a molecule during a chemical reaction, facilitating nucleophilic substitution. A good leaving group is typically stable after departure, such as halides (e.g., Cl, Br, I) or sulfonate groups. The ability of a leaving group to stabilize its negative charge significantly influences the reaction rate and mechanism, making it a critical factor in predicting the products of substitution reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the major product(s) of the following elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(b) 

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following substitution reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product(s) of the following elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(c)

1225
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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following substitution reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product(s) of the following elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following substitution reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(c)

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