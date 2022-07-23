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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 28e
Chapter 1, Problem 28e

Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atom in the following molecules or ions.
(e) Structural formula of a nitrogen atom with a lone pair, surrounded by hydrogen and carbon atoms, indicating formal charge calculation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for calculating formal charge: Formal Charge = (Valence Electrons) - (Non-bonding Electrons) - (1/2 × Bonding Electrons).
Step 2: Identify the atom in question (Nitrogen in this case) and determine its number of valence electrons. Nitrogen belongs to Group 15 in the periodic table, so it has 5 valence electrons.
Step 3: Count the number of non-bonding electrons (lone pairs) on the nitrogen atom. In the structure, nitrogen has one lone pair, which corresponds to 2 non-bonding electrons.
Step 4: Count the number of bonding electrons around the nitrogen atom. Nitrogen is bonded to three hydrogen atoms and one carbon atom, forming four single bonds. Each single bond contributes 2 bonding electrons, so the total bonding electrons are 8.
Step 5: Plug the values into the formula: Formal Charge = 5 (valence electrons) - 2 (non-bonding electrons) - (1/2 × 8 bonding electrons). Simplify the expression to determine the formal charge.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Formal Charge

Formal charge is a theoretical charge assigned to an atom in a molecule, calculated based on the number of valence electrons, the number of non-bonding electrons, and half the number of bonding electrons. It helps in determining the most stable structure of a molecule by minimizing the formal charges across the atoms.
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Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They provide a visual representation of the arrangement of electrons, which is essential for calculating formal charges and understanding molecular geometry.
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Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom that are involved in forming bonds with other atoms. Knowing the number of valence electrons for each atom is crucial for drawing Lewis structures and calculating formal charges, as it directly influences the bonding and stability of the molecule.
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Related Practice
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Draw the Lewis structure for the following ions. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom to confirm that your structure is correct.

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Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atom in the following molecules or ions.

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Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atom in the following molecules or ions.

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