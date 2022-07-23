Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atom in the following molecules or ions.
(e)
Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atom in the following molecules or ions.
(e)
Draw the Lewis structure for the following ions. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom to confirm that your structure is correct.
(c) BH4-
Draw the Lewis structure for the following ions. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom to confirm that your structure is correct.
(d) AlCl4-
Draw the Lewis structure for the following ions. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom to confirm that your structure is correct.
(b) H+
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecules. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom as a way of confirming your structure is correct.
(c) CF4
Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atom in the following molecules or ions.
(d)