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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 29b
Chapter 1, Problem 29b

Draw the Lewis structure for the following ions. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom to confirm that your structure is correct.
(b) H+

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with drawing the Lewis structure for the hydrogen ion (H⁺) and calculating the formal charge to confirm the correctness of the structure.
Step 2: Recall that hydrogen (H) has one valence electron in its neutral state. The H⁺ ion indicates that hydrogen has lost one electron, leaving it with no valence electrons.
Step 3: Draw the Lewis structure for H⁺. Since there are no valence electrons remaining, the Lewis structure for H⁺ is simply the symbol 'H' without any dots or bonds around it.
Step 4: Calculate the formal charge of H⁺ using the formula: Formal charge = (Valence electrons) - (Non-bonding electrons) - (Bonding electrons / 2). For H⁺, the calculation is: Formal charge = 1 - 0 - 0 = +1.
Step 5: Confirm that the formal charge matches the charge of the ion. The calculated formal charge of +1 aligns with the charge of H⁺, verifying that the Lewis structure is correct.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to represent bonds. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting reactivity.
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Formal Charge

Formal charge is a theoretical charge assigned to an atom in a molecule, calculated based on the number of valence electrons, the number of non-bonding electrons, and half the number of bonding electrons. It helps in assessing the stability of a Lewis structure; structures with formal charges closest to zero are generally more stable.
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Ionic Species

Ionic species are atoms or molecules that have gained or lost electrons, resulting in a net charge. For example, H⁺ is a hydrogen ion that has lost its single electron, making it positively charged. Understanding ionic species is crucial for predicting their behavior in chemical reactions and their interactions with other molecules.
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