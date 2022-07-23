Textbook Question
Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atom in the following molecules or ions.
(e)
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Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atom in the following molecules or ions.
(e)
Draw the Lewis structure for the following ions. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom to confirm that your structure is correct.
(c) BH4-
Draw the Lewis structure for the following ions. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom to confirm that your structure is correct.
(d) AlCl4-
Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atom in the following molecules or ions.
(f)
Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atoms in the ions shown.
Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atom in the following molecules or ions.
(d)