Textbook Question
By moving an electron pair, draw a better Lewis structure that minimizes formal charges.
(a)
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By moving an electron pair, draw a better Lewis structure that minimizes formal charges.
(a)
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.
(j) H2SO4
Given the atoms involved and the number of valence electrons remaining, complete the Lewis structure by placing bonds between atoms such that each has a full octet.
(a)
Which atom in each pair would you expect to be the central atom in a Lewis structure?
(f) C vs. F
By moving an electron pair, draw a better Lewis structure that minimizes formal charges.
(b)
Given the atoms involved and the number of valence electrons remaining, complete the Lewis structure by placing bonds between atoms such that each has a full octet.
(d)