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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 60a
Chapter 1, Problem 60a

Given the atoms involved and the number of valence electrons remaining, complete the Lewis structure by placing bonds between atoms such that each has a full octet.
(a) Lewis structure diagram showing hydrogen atoms arranged around a central carbon atom, with 8 valence electrons indicated.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the central atom in the structure. Silicon (Si) is the central atom because it can form multiple bonds and is less electronegative than hydrogen (H).
Step 2: Determine the total number of valence electrons available. Silicon has 4 valence electrons, and each hydrogen atom contributes 1 valence electron. With 4 hydrogens, the total is 4 + 4 = 8 valence electrons.
Step 3: Place single bonds between the central atom (Si) and each hydrogen atom. Each bond uses 2 electrons, and since there are 4 hydrogens, this will use up all 8 valence electrons.
Step 4: Verify that the octet rule is satisfied for the central atom. Silicon will have 8 electrons around it (4 bonds × 2 electrons per bond), fulfilling its octet.
Step 5: Confirm that hydrogen atoms are satisfied with their duet rule. Each hydrogen atom is bonded to silicon with a single bond, giving them 2 electrons each, which satisfies their requirement.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to represent bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting the behavior of molecules in chemical reactions.
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Octet Rule

The octet rule is a chemical rule of thumb that states atoms tend to bond in such a way that they each have eight electrons in their valence shell, achieving a stable electron configuration similar to that of noble gases. This rule is particularly applicable to main group elements and is crucial for determining how atoms will bond in a molecule, ensuring that each atom achieves a full octet.
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Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom that are involved in forming bonds with other atoms. The number of valence electrons determines an element's chemical properties and its ability to bond with other elements. In the context of Lewis structures, knowing the number of valence electrons is essential for accurately depicting how atoms connect and ensuring that the octet rule is satisfied.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which atom in each pair would you expect to be the central atom in a Lewis structure?

(d) C vs. N

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Textbook Question

By moving an electron pair, draw a better Lewis structure that minimizes formal charges.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Which atom in each pair would you expect to be the central atom in a Lewis structure?

(f) C vs. F

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Textbook Question

Given the atoms involved and the number of valence electrons remaining, complete the Lewis structure by placing bonds between atoms such that each has a full octet.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Which atom in each pair would you expect to be the central atom in a Lewis structure?

(b) C vs. O

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Textbook Question

Given the atoms involved and the number of valence electrons remaining, complete the Lewis structure by placing bonds between atoms such that each has a full octet.

(d)

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