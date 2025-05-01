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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 59f
Chapter 1, Problem 59f

Which atom in each pair would you expect to be the central atom in a Lewis structure?
(f) C vs. F

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the general rule for selecting a central atom in a Lewis structure: The central atom is typically the least electronegative element, as it is more likely to share its electrons and form bonds with surrounding atoms.
Compare the electronegativities of carbon (C) and fluorine (F). Carbon has an electronegativity of approximately 2.5, while fluorine has the highest electronegativity of all elements, approximately 4.0.
Since carbon is less electronegative than fluorine, it is more likely to serve as the central atom in a Lewis structure.
Consider the bonding capacity of each atom. Carbon typically forms four bonds due to its four valence electrons, making it well-suited to act as a central atom. Fluorine, on the other hand, usually forms only one bond because it has seven valence electrons and needs only one more to complete its octet.
Conclude that carbon (C) is the preferred central atom in this pair when constructing a Lewis structure, as it is less electronegative and has a higher bonding capacity than fluorine (F).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They help visualize the arrangement of electrons and the connectivity of atoms, which is crucial for predicting molecular geometry and reactivity.
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Drawing the Lewis Structure for N2H4.

Central Atom

The central atom in a Lewis structure is typically the atom that can form the most bonds or has the highest valence. It is usually the least electronegative atom in a molecule, as it can effectively bond with surrounding atoms to create a stable structure.
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The difference between atomic numbers and atomic mass.

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. In the context of determining the central atom, the atom with lower electronegativity is often preferred, as it is more likely to share its electrons and form bonds with other atoms.
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Electronegativity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which atom in each pair would you expect to be the central atom in a Lewis structure?

(d) C vs. N

1141
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Textbook Question

Show how the Lewis dot structure for each of the following atoms would overlap to form a single bond.

(b) C and O

1848
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Textbook Question

Given the atoms involved and the number of valence electrons remaining, complete the Lewis structure by placing bonds between atoms such that each has a full octet.

(a)

1344
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Textbook Question

Given the atoms involved and the number of valence electrons remaining, complete the Lewis structure by placing bonds between atoms such that each has a full octet.

(e)

1340
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Textbook Question

Which atom in each pair would you expect to be the central atom in a Lewis structure?

(b) C vs. O

1088
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Textbook Question

Given the atoms involved and the number of valence electrons remaining, complete the Lewis structure by placing bonds between atoms such that each has a full octet.

(d)

1529
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