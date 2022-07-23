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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 59d
Chapter 1, Problem 59d

Which atom in each pair would you expect to be the central atom in a Lewis structure?
(d) C vs. N

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1
Identify the general rule for selecting a central atom in a Lewis structure: The central atom is typically the least electronegative atom, as it is more likely to share electrons with surrounding atoms.
Compare the electronegativities of carbon (C) and nitrogen (N). Carbon has an electronegativity of approximately 2.55, while nitrogen has a higher electronegativity of approximately 3.04.
Since carbon is less electronegative than nitrogen, it is more likely to serve as the central atom in a Lewis structure.
Consider the valency of each atom. Carbon has four valence electrons and can form up to four bonds, making it versatile as a central atom. Nitrogen, with five valence electrons, typically forms three bonds and is less commonly the central atom unless the molecule's structure requires it.
Conclude that carbon (C) is the preferred central atom in this pair for most Lewis structures, based on its lower electronegativity and bonding versatility.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They help visualize the arrangement of electrons and the connectivity of atoms, which is crucial for predicting molecular geometry and reactivity.
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Central Atom

The central atom in a Lewis structure is typically the atom that can form the most bonds or has the highest valence. It is usually the least electronegative atom in a molecule, as it can effectively bond with surrounding atoms to achieve a stable electron configuration.
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Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. In determining the central atom, the atom with lower electronegativity is often preferred, as it is more likely to share its electrons and form bonds with other atoms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how the Lewis dot structure for each of the following atoms would overlap to form a single bond.

(b) C and O

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Textbook Question

Given the atoms involved and the number of valence electrons remaining, complete the Lewis structure by placing bonds between atoms such that each has a full octet.

(a)

1344
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Textbook Question

Which atom in each pair would you expect to be the central atom in a Lewis structure?

(f) C vs. F

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Textbook Question

Which atom in each pair would you expect to be the central atom in a Lewis structure?

(b) C vs. O

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Textbook Question

How many valence electrons does each of the following contribute to a Lewis structure?

(l) ―1 charge

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Textbook Question

Given the atoms involved and the number of valence electrons remaining, complete the Lewis structure by placing bonds between atoms such that each has a full octet.

(d)

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