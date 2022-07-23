Pauling Scale

The Pauling scale is a numerical scale for measuring electronegativity, developed by Linus Pauling. It assigns values to elements based on their ability to attract electrons in a bond, with fluorine being the most electronegative at 4.0. For the pair N vs. O, the actual Pauling values (3.0 for N and 3.5 for O) indicate that oxygen is more electronegative, which is essential for answering the question.