Fill in the blank. Oxygen ionizes to become ― 2 instead of ― 1 because O2- is more ___________ .
Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 20b
Chapter 1, Problem 20b
(i) Using the periodic trend, choose the more electronegative atom in each pair. For one pair, you'll need to look at the actual Pauling values. (ii) For which one? (iii) Why?
(b) N vs. O
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the periodic trend for electronegativity. Electronegativity generally increases across a period (left to right) and decreases down a group in the periodic table.
Step 2: Identify the position of nitrogen (N) and oxygen (O) in the periodic table. Both elements are in the same period (Period 2), but oxygen is to the right of nitrogen.
Step 3: Based on the periodic trend, oxygen is expected to be more electronegative than nitrogen because it is further to the right in the same period.
Step 4: To confirm this, look at the actual Pauling electronegativity values. Nitrogen has a value of approximately 3.0, while oxygen has a value of approximately 3.5. This confirms that oxygen is more electronegative.
Step 5: Explain why oxygen is more electronegative. Oxygen has a higher nuclear charge (more protons in the nucleus) compared to nitrogen, which results in a stronger attraction for electrons in a covalent bond.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Electronegativity
Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. It is a key concept in understanding how atoms interact in molecules. The Pauling scale is commonly used to quantify electronegativity values, with higher values indicating a stronger tendency to attract electrons.
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Periodic Trends
Periodic trends refer to the predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. Electronegativity generally increases across a period from left to right and decreases down a group. This trend is crucial for comparing the electronegativity of elements like nitrogen (N) and oxygen (O) in the given question.
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Pauling Scale
The Pauling scale is a numerical scale for measuring electronegativity, developed by Linus Pauling. It assigns values to elements based on their ability to attract electrons in a bond, with fluorine being the most electronegative at 4.0. For the pair N vs. O, the actual Pauling values (3.0 for N and 3.5 for O) indicate that oxygen is more electronegative, which is essential for answering the question.
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Related Practice
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