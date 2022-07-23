Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 19
Chapter 1, Problem 19

Fill in the blank. Oxygen ionizes to become ― 2 instead of ― 1 because O2- is more ___________   .

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Oxygen typically forms ions by gaining electrons to achieve a stable electronic configuration, similar to the nearest noble gas (Neon). This is due to its high electronegativity and tendency to complete its octet.
Recall the electronic configuration of oxygen: The neutral oxygen atom has an atomic number of 8, meaning its electronic configuration is 1s² 2s² 2p⁴. It needs 2 more electrons to fill its 2p orbital and achieve a stable octet.
Analyze the charge states: When oxygen gains 1 electron, it forms O⁻ (with a -1 charge). However, this state is less stable because the octet is not yet complete. When oxygen gains 2 electrons, it forms O²⁻ (with a -2 charge), achieving a full octet and a more stable configuration.
Consider the concept of stability: The O²⁻ ion is more stable than O⁻ because it has a complete octet, which minimizes the energy of the system. Atoms and ions tend to adopt configurations that lower their energy and increase stability.
Fill in the blank: The blank should be filled with the word 'stable,' as O²⁻ is more stable than O⁻ due to its complete octet and lower energy state.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionization Energy

Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom or ion. For oxygen, the first ionization energy is relatively high due to its electronegativity and the stability of its electron configuration. However, the second ionization energy is even higher, which explains why oxygen typically forms a -2 charge (O²⁻) rather than a -1 charge (O⁻).
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:28
Ionization Potentials

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons. Oxygen is highly electronegative, which means it has a strong tendency to gain electrons to achieve a stable octet configuration. This property contributes to its preference for forming a -2 charge, as it can effectively stabilize the additional electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:47
Electronegativity

Stability of Electron Configuration

The stability of an electron configuration refers to how energetically favorable a particular arrangement of electrons is. For oxygen, achieving a full outer shell with eight electrons (octet) by gaining two electrons leads to the formation of the O²⁻ ion, which is more stable than having only one additional electron. This stability drives the ionization process and the resulting charge.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:14
The Electron Configuration
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the charge most likely to result from ionization of the following nonmetals.

(b) Sulfur

1216
views
Textbook Question

Based on your answer to Assessment 2.22, would you expect a larger atom to be more or less electronegative than a smaller atom?

1003
views
Textbook Question

(i) Using the periodic trend, choose the more electronegative atom in each pair. For one pair, you'll need to look at the actual Pauling values. (ii) For which one? (iii) Why?

(b) N vs. O

1018
views
Textbook Question

Show the ionic compound that you would expect to form between the given metal and nonmetal. Label the charges on each species.

(a) Al and F

1233
views
Textbook Question

Show the ionic compound that you would expect to form between the given metal and nonmetal. Label the charges on each species.

(b) Mg and Br

1086
views
Textbook Question

(i) Using the periodic trend, choose the more electronegative atom in each pair. For one pair, you'll need to look at the actual Pauling values. (ii) For which one? (iii) Why?

(d) B vs. Si

1077
views