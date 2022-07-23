Give the charge most likely to result from ionization of the following nonmetals.
(b) Sulfur
Give the charge most likely to result from ionization of the following nonmetals.
(b) Sulfur
Based on your answer to Assessment 2.22, would you expect a larger atom to be more or less electronegative than a smaller atom?
(i) Using the periodic trend, choose the more electronegative atom in each pair. For one pair, you'll need to look at the actual Pauling values. (ii) For which one? (iii) Why?
(b) N vs. O
Show the ionic compound that you would expect to form between the given metal and nonmetal. Label the charges on each species.
(a) Al and F
Show the ionic compound that you would expect to form between the given metal and nonmetal. Label the charges on each species.
(b) Mg and Br
(i) Using the periodic trend, choose the more electronegative atom in each pair. For one pair, you'll need to look at the actual Pauling values. (ii) For which one? (iii) Why?
(d) B vs. Si