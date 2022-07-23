Empirical Formula

The empirical formula of an ionic compound represents the simplest whole-number ratio of the ions present in the compound. In the case of magnesium and bromine, the charges of Mg²⁺ and Br⁻ indicate that two bromide ions are needed to balance the charge of one magnesium ion, resulting in the empirical formula MgBr₂. This formula reflects the stoichiometry of the ionic compound formed.