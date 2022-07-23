Textbook Question
Give the charge most likely to result from ionization of the following nonmetals.
(b) Sulfur
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Give the charge most likely to result from ionization of the following nonmetals.
(b) Sulfur
Fill in the blank. Oxygen ionizes to become ― 2 instead of ― 1 because O2- is more ___________ .
(i) Using the periodic trend, choose the more electronegative atom in each pair. For one pair, you'll need to look at the actual Pauling values. (ii) For which one? (iii) Why?
(b) N vs. O
Show the ionic compound that you would expect to form between the given metal and nonmetal. Label the charges on each species.
(b) Mg and Br
Give the charge most likely to result from ionization of the following metals.
(b) Aluminum
Give the charge most likely to result from ionization of the following metals.
(c) Potassium