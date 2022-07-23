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Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.1 - Structure and BondingProblem 26a
Chapter 1, Problem 26a

a. Draw the resonance forms for SO2 (bonded O–S–O).

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the central atom in the molecule, which is sulfur (S) in this case, and note that it is bonded to two oxygen (O) atoms.
Determine the total number of valence electrons available. Sulfur has 6 valence electrons, and each oxygen has 6 valence electrons, giving a total of 18 valence electrons for SO2.
Draw the initial Lewis structure with sulfur in the center and single bonds to each oxygen atom. Distribute the remaining electrons to satisfy the octet rule for the oxygen atoms first.
Consider the possibility of resonance by moving a lone pair of electrons from one of the oxygen atoms to form a double bond with sulfur, creating a resonance structure. Repeat this process for the other oxygen atom.
Depict the resonance structures by showing the movement of electrons with arrows and draw the resulting structures, ensuring that the formal charges are minimized and the octet rule is satisfied for each atom.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different Lewis structures for a molecule that depict the same arrangement of atoms but differ in the distribution of electrons. They are used to represent molecules where electron delocalization occurs, providing a more accurate depiction of the molecule's electronic structure. In the case of SO2, resonance structures help illustrate the delocalization of electrons between the sulfur and oxygen atoms.
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Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms of a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They are essential for visualizing the arrangement of electrons in molecules, which is crucial for understanding molecular geometry, reactivity, and resonance. For SO2, drawing the Lewis structure involves accounting for the valence electrons of sulfur and oxygen to form bonds and lone pairs.
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Formal Charge

Formal charge is a concept used to determine the most stable resonance structure by calculating the charge distribution within a molecule. It is calculated by subtracting the number of electrons assigned to an atom in a Lewis structure from the number of valence electrons in the free atom. For SO2, evaluating formal charges helps identify the most plausible resonance structures by minimizing charge separation and ensuring the most stable configuration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the relationship between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are:

same compound

constitutional isomers (structural isomers)

cis-trans isomers

not isomers (different molecular formula)


(a)

(b)

(c)

1328
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Textbook Question

Give the relationship between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are:

same compound

constitutional isomers (structural isomers)

cis-trans isomers

not isomers (different molecular formula)


(g) CH3–CH2–CH2–CH3 and CH3–CH=CH–CH3

(h) CH2=CH–CH2CH2CH3 and CH3–CH=CH–CH2CH3

(i) CH2=CHCH2CH2CH3 and CH3CH2CH2CH=CH2

1462
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Textbook Question

There is a small portion of the periodic table that you must know to do organic chemistry. Construct this part from ­memory, using the following steps.

a. From memory, make a list of the elements in the first two rows of the periodic table, together with their numbers of valence electrons

b. Use this list to construct the first two rows of the periodic table.

c. Organic compounds often contain sulfur, phosphorus, chlorine, bromine, and iodine. Add these elements to your ­periodic table.

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Textbook Question

Name the element that corresponds to each electronic configuration.

a. 1s2 2s2 2p2

b. 1s2 2s2 2p4

c. 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p3

d. 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p5

1410
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Textbook Question

b. Draw the resonance forms for ozone (bonded O–O–O)

c. Sulfur dioxide has one more resonance form than ozone. Explain why this structure is not possible for ozone.

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1
rank
Textbook Question

Give the relationship between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are:

same compound

constitutional isomers (structural isomers)

cis-trans isomers

not isomers (different molecular formula)


(j)

(k)

1164
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