a. Draw the resonance forms for SO2 (bonded O–S–O).

Give the relationship between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are:
same compound
constitutional isomers (structural isomers)
cis-trans isomers
not isomers (different molecular formula)
(a)
(b)
(c)
Give the relationship between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are:
same compound
constitutional isomers (structural isomers)
cis-trans isomers
not isomers (different molecular formula)
(a)
(b)
(c)
Give the relationship between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are:
same compound
constitutional isomers (structural isomers)
cis-trans isomers
not isomers (different molecular formula)
(g) CH3–CH2–CH2–CH3 and CH3–CH=CH–CH3
(h) CH2=CH–CH2CH2CH3 and CH3–CH=CH–CH2CH3
(i) CH2=CHCH2CH2CH3 and CH3CH2CH2CH=CH2
There is a small portion of the periodic table that you must know to do organic chemistry. Construct this part from memory, using the following steps.
a. From memory, make a list of the elements in the first two rows of the periodic table, together with their numbers of valence electrons
b. Use this list to construct the first two rows of the periodic table.
c. Organic compounds often contain sulfur, phosphorus, chlorine, bromine, and iodine. Add these elements to your periodic table.
Name the element that corresponds to each electronic configuration.
a. 1s2 2s2 2p2
b. 1s2 2s2 2p4
c. 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p3
d. 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p5
b. Draw the resonance forms for ozone (bonded O–O–O)
c. Sulfur dioxide has one more resonance form than ozone. Explain why this structure is not possible for ozone.
Give the relationship between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are:
same compound
constitutional isomers (structural isomers)
cis-trans isomers
not isomers (different molecular formula)
(j)
(k)