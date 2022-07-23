Give the relationship between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are:
same compound
constitutional isomers (structural isomers)
cis-trans isomers
not isomers (different molecular formula)
(a)
(b)
(c)
Give the relationship between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are:
same compound
constitutional isomers (structural isomers)
cis-trans isomers
not isomers (different molecular formula)
(a)
(b)
(c)
a. Draw the resonance forms for SO2 (bonded O–S–O).
Which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers of those that do.
(a) CHF=CHF
(b) F2C=CH2
(c) CH2=CH–CH2–CH3
b. Draw the resonance forms for ozone (bonded O–O–O)
c. Sulfur dioxide has one more resonance form than ozone. Explain why this structure is not possible for ozone.
Give the relationship between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are:
same compound
constitutional isomers (structural isomers)
cis-trans isomers
not isomers (different molecular formula)
(j)
(k)
Two compounds with the formula CH3–CH=N–CH3 are known.
b. What two compounds have this formula?
c. Explain why only one compound with the formula (CH3)2CNCH3 is known.