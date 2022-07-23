Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.1 - Structure and BondingProblem 28
Chapter 1, Problem 28

There is a small portion of the periodic table that you must know to do organic chemistry. Construct this part from ­memory, using the following steps.
a. From memory, make a list of the elements in the first two rows of the periodic table, together with their numbers of valence electrons
b. Use this list to construct the first two rows of the periodic table.
c. Organic compounds often contain sulfur, phosphorus, chlorine, bromine, and iodine. Add these elements to your ­periodic table.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the elements in the first row of the periodic table. These are Hydrogen (H) and Helium (He). Hydrogen has 1 valence electron, while Helium has 2 valence electrons.
Next, recall the elements in the second row of the periodic table. These are Lithium (Li), Beryllium (Be), Boron (B), Carbon (C), Nitrogen (N), Oxygen (O), Fluorine (F), and Neon (Ne). Their valence electrons are as follows: Li has 1, Be has 2, B has 3, C has 4, N has 5, O has 6, F has 7, and Ne has 8.
Using the list from steps 1 and 2, construct the first two rows of the periodic table. The first row consists of H and He, and the second row consists of Li, Be, B, C, N, O, F, and Ne.
Identify the additional elements commonly found in organic compounds: sulfur (S), phosphorus (P), chlorine (Cl), bromine (Br), and iodine (I). These elements are located in the third and fourth rows of the periodic table.
Add these elements to your constructed periodic table. Sulfur and phosphorus are in the third row, while chlorine, bromine, and iodine are in the third and fourth rows. Ensure their placement reflects their respective groups and periods.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial in determining how an element reacts chemically. In organic chemistry, understanding the number of valence electrons helps predict bonding patterns and reactivity. For example, carbon has four valence electrons, allowing it to form four covalent bonds, which is fundamental in organic molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Valence Electrons of Transition Metals

Periodic Table Structure

The periodic table is organized by increasing atomic number and groups elements with similar properties into columns. The first two rows, or periods, include essential elements like hydrogen, helium, lithium, beryllium, boron, carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, fluorine, and neon. Recognizing these elements and their properties is vital for understanding the basic building blocks of organic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:24
The most important parts of the periodic table for organic chemistry

Common Elements in Organic Chemistry

Organic chemistry frequently involves elements beyond carbon and hydrogen, such as sulfur, phosphorus, chlorine, bromine, and iodine. These elements often participate in forming functional groups, which define the chemical properties and reactions of organic molecules. For instance, chlorine and bromine are halogens that can form polar covalent bonds, influencing the reactivity and solubility of organic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:01
Introducing common solvents and other molecules in organic chemistry.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Draw the resonance forms for SO2 (bonded O–S–O).

1437
views
Textbook Question

Both PCl3 and PCl5 are stable compounds. Draw Lewis structures for these two compounds.

1333
views
Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.

a. N2H4

b. N2H2

c. (CH3)2NH2Cl

d. CH3CN

2730
views
Textbook Question

Name the element that corresponds to each electronic configuration.

a. 1s2 2s2 2p2

b. 1s2 2s2 2p4

c. 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p3

d. 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p5

1410
views
Textbook Question

For each compound, state whether its bonding is covalent, ionic, or a mixture of covalent and ionic.

a. NaCl

b. NaOH

c. CH3Li

d. CH2Cl2

e. NaOCH3

f. HCO2Na

g. CF4

2268
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

b. Draw the resonance forms for ozone (bonded O–O–O)

c. Sulfur dioxide has one more resonance form than ozone. Explain why this structure is not possible for ozone.

1474
views
1
rank