Textbook Question
a. Draw the resonance forms for SO2 (bonded O–S–O).
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a. Draw the resonance forms for SO2 (bonded O–S–O).
Both PCl3 and PCl5 are stable compounds. Draw Lewis structures for these two compounds.
Draw a Lewis Structure for each species.
a. N2H4
b. N2H2
c. (CH3)2NH2Cl
d. CH3CN
Name the element that corresponds to each electronic configuration.
a. 1s2 2s2 2p2
b. 1s2 2s2 2p4
c. 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p3
d. 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p5
For each compound, state whether its bonding is covalent, ionic, or a mixture of covalent and ionic.
a. NaCl
b. NaOH
c. CH3Li
d. CH2Cl2
e. NaOCH3
f. HCO2Na
g. CF4
b. Draw the resonance forms for ozone (bonded O–O–O)
c. Sulfur dioxide has one more resonance form than ozone. Explain why this structure is not possible for ozone.