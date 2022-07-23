Textbook Question
Draw a complete structural formula and a condensed structural formula for
b. five compounds of formula C3H6O
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Draw a complete structural formula and a condensed structural formula for
b. five compounds of formula C3H6O
Draw a complete structural formula and a condensed structural formula for
a. three compounds of formula C3H8O
Give the molecular formula of each compound shown
(d)
(e)
(f)
Draw complete Lewis structures, including lone pairs, for the following compounds.
(g)
(h)
Some of the following molecular formulas correspond to stable compounds. When possible, draw a stable structure for each formula. Propose a general rule for the numbers of hydrogen atoms in stable hydrocarbons.
Give the molecular formula of each compound shown
(a)
(b)
(c)