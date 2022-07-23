Textbook Question
Draw complete Lewis structures, including lone pairs, for the following compounds.
(a)
(b)
(c)
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Draw complete Lewis structures, including lone pairs, for the following compounds.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Draw a line-angle formula for each compound.
c. CH2CHCH(OH)CH2CO2H
d. CH2CHC(CH3)CHCOOCH3
Draw a complete structural formula and a condensed structural formula for
a. three compounds of formula C3H8O
Draw Lewis structures for
a. two compounds of formula C4H10
b. two compounds of formula C2H6O
Draw complete Lewis structures, including lone pairs, for the following compounds.
(g)
(h)
Some of the following molecular formulas correspond to stable compounds. When possible, draw a stable structure for each formula. Propose a general rule for the numbers of hydrogen atoms in stable hydrocarbons.