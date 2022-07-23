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Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.1 - Structure and BondingProblem 35b
Chapter 1, Problem 35b

Draw a complete structural formula and a condensed structural formula for
b. five compounds of formula C3H6O

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the possible functional groups that can be formed with the molecular formula C3H6O. These include aldehydes, ketones, and alcohols, as well as ethers and alkenes with an oxygen atom.
For each functional group, determine the possible structures. For example, for an aldehyde, the structure could be propanal, where the carbonyl group is at the end of the carbon chain.
Draw the complete structural formula for each compound. This involves showing all the atoms and the bonds between them. For example, for propanal, draw the carbon chain with the carbonyl group at the end.
Convert each complete structural formula into a condensed structural formula. This involves writing the formula in a linear format, showing the connectivity of the atoms. For example, propanal can be written as CH3CH2CHO.
Repeat the process for other possible isomers, such as acetone (a ketone), prop-2-en-1-ol (an alcohol), and others, ensuring that each structure adheres to the molecular formula C3H6O.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. For C3H6O, this means arranging the carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms in different ways to form distinct compounds, such as aldehydes, ketones, or alcohols, each with unique properties.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine the chemical reactions of those molecules. In C3H6O, the presence of functional groups like carbonyl (C=O) in aldehydes and ketones or hydroxyl (OH) in alcohols is crucial for identifying and drawing different structural isomers.
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Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a molecule that shows the arrangement of atoms in a simplified form, omitting some or all of the bonds. For C3H6O, this involves writing the formula in a linear sequence that indicates the connectivity of atoms, such as CH3COCH3 for acetone, while still conveying essential structural information.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw complete Lewis structures, including lone pairs, for the following compounds.

(a)

(b)

(c)

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Textbook Question

Draw a line-angle formula for each compound.

c. CH2CHCH(OH)CH2CO2H

d. CH2CHC(CH3)CHCOOCH3

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Textbook Question

Draw a complete structural formula and a condensed structural formula for

a. three compounds of formula C3H8O

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Textbook Question

Draw Lewis structures for

a. two compounds of formula C4H10

b. two compounds of formula C2H6O

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Textbook Question

Draw complete Lewis structures, including lone pairs, for the following compounds.

(g)

(h)

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Textbook Question

Some of the following molecular formulas correspond to stable compounds. When possible, draw a stable structure for each formula. Propose a general rule for the numbers of hydrogen atoms in stable hydrocarbons.

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