Textbook Question
Draw a complete structural formula and a condensed structural formula for
b. five compounds of formula C3H6O
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Draw a complete structural formula and a condensed structural formula for
b. five compounds of formula C3H6O
Draw complete Lewis structures, including lone pairs, for the following compounds.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Draw a line-angle formula for each compound.
c. CH2CHCH(OH)CH2CO2H
d. CH2CHC(CH3)CHCOOCH3
Draw Lewis structures for
a. two compounds of formula C4H10
b. two compounds of formula C2H6O
Draw a line-angle formula for each compound.
a. CH3COCH2CHCHCOOH
b. NCCH2COCH2CHO
Some of the following molecular formulas correspond to stable compounds. When possible, draw a stable structure for each formula. Propose a general rule for the numbers of hydrogen atoms in stable hydrocarbons.