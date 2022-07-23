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Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.1 - Structure and BondingProblem 35a
Chapter 1, Problem 35a

Draw a complete structural formula and a condensed structural formula for
a. three compounds of formula C3H8O

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1
Identify the possible functional groups for the molecular formula C3H8O. The formula suggests the presence of an alcohol or an ether, as these are common functional groups containing oxygen.
For the first compound, consider the alcohol functional group. Draw the complete structural formula for propanol, which is a straight-chain alcohol. The structure will have a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to the end of a three-carbon chain.
Convert the complete structural formula of propanol into a condensed structural formula. This can be represented as CH3CH2CH2OH.
For the second compound, consider an isomeric alcohol. Draw the complete structural formula for isopropanol, where the hydroxyl group is attached to the second carbon of the chain.
Convert the complete structural formula of isopropanol into a condensed structural formula. This can be represented as (CH3)2CHOH.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structural Formula

A structural formula represents the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, showing how atoms are connected. It provides detailed information about the molecular geometry and the types of bonds between atoms. In organic chemistry, structural formulas are crucial for visualizing the molecular structure and understanding the compound's properties and reactivity.
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Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a simplified version of the structural formula that omits some or all of the bonds and groups atoms together. It provides a more compact representation of the molecule, often used to quickly convey the structure without drawing every bond. This format is useful for complex molecules where a full structural formula would be cumbersome.
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Isomerism in Organic Compounds

Isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements. For C3H8O, isomers can include different alcohols and ethers, each with unique properties. Understanding isomerism is essential for identifying possible structures and predicting the behavior of organic compounds in chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a complete structural formula and a condensed structural formula for

b. five compounds of formula C3H6O

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Textbook Question

Draw complete Lewis structures, including lone pairs, for the following compounds.

(a)

(b)

(c)

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Textbook Question

Draw a line-angle formula for each compound.

c. CH2CHCH(OH)CH2CO2H

d. CH2CHC(CH3)CHCOOCH3

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Textbook Question

Draw Lewis structures for

a. two compounds of formula C4H10

b. two compounds of formula C2H6O

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Textbook Question

Draw a line-angle formula for each compound.

a. CH3COCH2CHCHCOOH

b. NCCH2COCH2CHO

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Textbook Question

Some of the following molecular formulas correspond to stable compounds. When possible, draw a stable structure for each formula. Propose a general rule for the numbers of hydrogen atoms in stable hydrocarbons.

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