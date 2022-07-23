Textbook Question
a. Draw the structure of cis-CH3CH=CHCH2CH3 showing the pi bond with its proper geometry.
b. Circle the six coplanar atoms in this compound.
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a. Draw the structure of cis-CH3CH=CHCH2CH3 showing the pi bond with its proper geometry.
b. Circle the six coplanar atoms in this compound.
Circle the coplanar atoms in the following structure:
Predict the hybridization and geometry of the carbon and nitrogen atoms in the following molecules and ions. (Hint: Resonance.)
f.
Draw orbital pictures of the pi bonding in the following compounds:
a. CH3COCH3
b. HCN
In pent-2-yne (CH3CCCH2CH3), there are four atoms in a straight line. Use dashed lines and wedges to draw a three-dimensional representation of this molecule, and circle the four atoms that are in a straight line.
Draw orbital pictures of the pi bonding in the following compounds:
e. CH3CH=C=CHCH3