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Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.1 - Structure and BondingProblem 55f
Chapter 1, Problem 55f

Draw orbital pictures of the pi bonding in the following compounds:
f. CH3CH=NCH=C=O

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1
Identify the pi bonds in the compound CH3CH=NCH=C=O. The pi bonds are present in the C=N, C=C, and C=O bonds.
For each pi bond, determine the hybridization of the atoms involved. Typically, atoms involved in pi bonds are sp2 or sp hybridized, allowing for the formation of pi bonds through the overlap of unhybridized p orbitals.
Draw the molecular structure of the compound, indicating the sigma bonds first. The sigma bonds are formed by the overlap of hybridized orbitals.
For each pi bond, illustrate the side-by-side overlap of the unhybridized p orbitals. This overlap forms the pi bond, which is above and below the plane of the atoms involved in the bond.
Ensure that the pi bonds are correctly represented in the orbital diagram, showing the delocalization of electrons where applicable, especially in conjugated systems like this one.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pi Bonding

Pi bonds are a type of covalent bond that result from the sideways overlap of p orbitals. Unlike sigma bonds, which are formed by head-on overlap, pi bonds are formed above and below the plane of the atoms involved. They are crucial in double and triple bonds, providing additional bonding strength and influencing molecular geometry.
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Sigma bonds and pi bonds

Orbital Hybridization

Orbital hybridization is the concept of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals, which can then form sigma and pi bonds. In the context of pi bonding, understanding the hybridization state of each atom (such as sp, sp2, or sp3) helps determine the number and type of bonds an atom can form, as well as the geometry of the molecule.
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Bond sites, hybridization, and intermediate orbitals

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonds and lone pairs around a central atom, influencing the molecule's physical and chemical properties. In compounds with multiple pi bonds, geometry affects how orbitals overlap and the overall stability of the molecule.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Draw the structure of cis-CH3CH=CHCH2CH3 showing the pi bond with its proper geometry.

b. Circle the six coplanar atoms in this compound.

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Textbook Question

Circle the coplanar atoms in the following structure:

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Textbook Question

Predict the hybridization and geometry of the carbon and nitrogen atoms in the following molecules and ions. (Hint: Resonance.)

f.

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Textbook Question

Draw orbital pictures of the pi bonding in the following compounds:

a. CH3COCH3

b. HCN

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Textbook Question

In pent-2-yne (CH3CCCH2CH3), there are four atoms in a straight line. Use dashed lines and wedges to draw a three-dimensional representation of this molecule, and circle the four atoms that are in a straight line.

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Textbook Question

Draw orbital pictures of the pi bonding in the following compounds:

e. CH3CH=C=CHCH3

1376
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