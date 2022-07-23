Circle the coplanar atoms in the following structure:

a. Draw the structure of cis-CH3CH=CHCH2CH3 showing the pi bond with its proper geometry.
b. Circle the six coplanar atoms in this compound.
a. Draw the structure of cis-CH3CH=CHCH2CH3 showing the pi bond with its proper geometry.
b. Circle the six coplanar atoms in this compound.
Which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers of the ones that do.
(d)
(e)
(f) CH3CH=NCH3
Which of the following compounds show cis-trans isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers of the ones that do.
(a) CH3CH=CHCH3
(b) CH3C≡CCH3
(c) CH2=C(CH3)2
Draw orbital pictures of the pi bonding in the following compounds:
f. CH3CH=NCH=C=O
In pent-2-yne (CH3CCCH2CH3), there are four atoms in a straight line. Use dashed lines and wedges to draw a three-dimensional representation of this molecule, and circle the four atoms that are in a straight line.
Draw orbital pictures of the pi bonding in the following compounds:
e. CH3CH=C=CHCH3