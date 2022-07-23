Draw the important resonance forms for the following molecules and ions.
(a) CO32–
(b)
(c)
Draw the important resonance forms for the following molecules and ions.
(a) CO32–
(b)
(c)
Draw Lewis structures for the following compounds and ions, showing appropriate formal charges.
(e) +CH3
(f) –CH3
(g) NaBH4
(h) NaBH3CN
Write Lewis structures for the following molecular formulas. Circle any lone pairs (pairs of nonbonding electrons) in the structures.
i. C3H6 (one double bond)
j. C3H4 (two double bonds)
k. C3H4 (one triple bond)
Draw Lewis structures for the following compounds.
e. dimethylamine, CH3NHCH3
f. diethyl ether, CH3CH2OCH2CH3
g. 1-chloropropane,CH3CH2CH2Cl
Write the electronic configurations of the third-row elements shown in the partial periodic table in Figure 1-6.
Draw Lewis structures for the following compounds and ions, showing appropriate formal charges.
(i) (CH3)2O—BF3
(j) [HONH3]+
(k) KOC(CH3)3
(l) [H2C=OH]+