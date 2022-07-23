Draw the important resonance forms for the following molecules and ions.
(a) CO32–
(b)
(c)
Draw the important resonance forms for the following molecules and ions.
(a) CO32–
(b)
(c)
Use electronegativities to predict the direction of the dipole moments of the following bonds.
(f) N—Cl
(g) N—O
(h) N—S
(i) N—B
(j) B—Cl
Draw the important resonance forms for the following molecules and ions.
(d) NO3–
(e) NO2–
(f)
Write Lewis structures for the following molecular formulas. Circle any lone pairs (pairs of nonbonding electrons) in the structures.
i. C3H6 (one double bond)
j. C3H4 (two double bonds)
k. C3H4 (one triple bond)
Draw Lewis structures for the following compounds.
e. dimethylamine, CH3NHCH3
f. diethyl ether, CH3CH2OCH2CH3
g. 1-chloropropane,CH3CH2CH2Cl
Draw Lewis structures for the following compounds and ions, showing appropriate formal charges.
(i) (CH3)2O—BF3
(j) [HONH3]+
(k) KOC(CH3)3
(l) [H2C=OH]+