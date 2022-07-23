Give the relationship between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are:
same compound
constitutional isomers (structural isomers)
cis-trans isomers
not isomers (different molecular formula)
(a)
(b)
(c)
Give the relationship between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are:
same compound
constitutional isomers (structural isomers)
cis-trans isomers
not isomers (different molecular formula)
(a)
(b)
(c)
Give the relationship between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are:
same compound
constitutional isomers (structural isomers)
cis-trans isomers
not isomers (different molecular formula)
(g) CH3–CH2–CH2–CH3 and CH3–CH=CH–CH3
(h) CH2=CH–CH2CH2CH3 and CH3–CH=CH–CH2CH3
(i) CH2=CHCH2CH2CH3 and CH3CH2CH2CH=CH2
For each pair of structures, determine whether they represent different compounds or a single compound.
Predict the hybridization, geometry, and bond angles for the carbon and nitrogen atoms in acetonitrile (CH3–C≡N:).
Give the relationship between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are:
same compound
constitutional isomers (structural isomers)
cis-trans isomers
not isomers (different molecular formula)
(j)
(k)
Two compounds with the formula CH3–CH=N–CH3 are known.
b. What two compounds have this formula?
c. Explain why only one compound with the formula (CH3)2CNCH3 is known.