Textbook Question
Which is a stronger base: ethoxide ion or acetate ion? Give pKb values (without looking them up) to support your choice.
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Which is a stronger base: ethoxide ion or acetate ion? Give pKb values (without looking them up) to support your choice.
Consider each pair of bases, and explain which one is more basic. Draw their conjugate acids, and show which one is a stronger acid.
(a)
(b)
Give the structures of their conjugate acids, and estimate their pKas from similar compounds in Appendix 4.
Choose the more acidic member of each pair of isomers, and show why the acid you chose is more acidic.
(d)
(e)
Choose the more acidic member of each pair of isomers, and show why the acid you chose is more acidic.
(f)
(g)
Choose the more acidic member of each pair of isomers, and show why the acid you chose is more acidic.
(a)
(b)
(c)