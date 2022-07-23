Consider the type of orbitals involved, and rank the following nitrogen compounds in order of decreasing basicity. 2. Rank the conjugate acids in order of increasing acidity. (Hint: These two orders should be the same!)
Which is a stronger base: ethoxide ion or acetate ion? Give pKb values (without looking them up) to support your choice.
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Key Concepts
Acid-Base Strength
Resonance Stabilization
Inductive Effect
Acetic acid can also react as a very weak base (pKb = 20). Two different sites on acetic acid might become protonated to give the conjugate acid. Draw both of these possible conjugate acids, and explain (resonance) why the correct one is more stable. Calculate the pKa of this conjugate acid.
Consider each pair of bases, and explain which one is more basic. Draw their conjugate acids, and show which one is a stronger acid.
(a)
(b)
Give the structures of their conjugate acids, and estimate their pKas from similar compounds in Appendix 4.
Choose the more acidic member of each pair of isomers, and show why the acid you chose is more acidic.
(d)
(e)
Choose the more acidic member of each pair of isomers, and show why the acid you chose is more acidic.
(a)
(b)
(c)