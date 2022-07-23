Which is a stronger base: ethoxide ion or acetate ion? Give pKb values (without looking them up) to support your choice.
Consider each pair of bases, and explain which one is more basic. Draw their conjugate acids, and show which one is a stronger acid.
(a)
(b)
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Key Concepts
Basicity
Conjugate Acids
Resonance Stabilization
Consider the type of orbitals involved, and rank the following nitrogen compounds in order of decreasing basicity. 2. Rank the conjugate acids in order of increasing acidity. (Hint: These two orders should be the same!)
Like nitrogen and carbon, oxygen also shows this same hybridization effect on acidity. Both of the following compounds can lose a proton from a positively charged oxygen with three bonds to give a conjugate base containing a neutral oxygen with two bonds. One of these structures has pKa = −2.4, while the other has pKa = −8.0.
a. Show the reaction of each compound with water.
b. Match each structure with its pKa, and explain your choice.
Acetic acid can also react as a very weak base (pKb = 20). Two different sites on acetic acid might become protonated to give the conjugate acid. Draw both of these possible conjugate acids, and explain (resonance) why the correct one is more stable. Calculate the pKa of this conjugate acid.
Give the structures of their conjugate acids, and estimate their pKas from similar compounds in Appendix 4.
Choose the more acidic member of each pair of isomers, and show why the acid you chose is more acidic.
(a)
(b)
(c)