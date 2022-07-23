Calculate the pH of the following solutions.
a. 5.00 g of HBr in 100 mL of aqueous solution
b. 1.50 g of NaOH in 50 mL of aqueous solution
Calculate the pH of the following solutions.
a. 5.00 g of HBr in 100 mL of aqueous solution
b. 1.50 g of NaOH in 50 mL of aqueous solution
Ammonia appears in [TABLE 2-2] as both an acid and a conjugate base.
d. Show how methanol (CH3OH) can serve as both an acid and a base. Write an equation for the reaction of methanol with sulfuric acid.
Ethanol, methylamine, and acetic acid are all amphoteric, reacting as either acids or bases depending on the conditions.
a. Rank ethanol, methylamine, and acetic acid in decreasing order of acidity. In each case, show the equation for the reaction with a generic base (B:−) to give the conjugate base.
Circle the member of each pair that is more soluble in water.
a. CH3CH2OCH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3
b. CH3CH2OCH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2OH
c. CH3CH2NHCH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH3
d. CH3CH2OH or CH3CH2CH2CH2OH
e.
For each pair of compounds, circle the compound you expect to have the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning.
(d) HOCH2—(CH2)4—CH2OH or (CH3)3CCH(OH)CH3
(e) (CH3CH2CH2)2NH or (CH3CH2)3N
(f)
Write equations for the following acid–base reactions. Use the information in Table 2-2 or Appendix 4 to predict whether the equilibrium will favor the reactants or the products.
a. HCOOH + –CN
b. CH3COO– + CH3OH
c. (CH3)2CHOH + NaNH2