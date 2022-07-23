Ammonia appears in [TABLE 2-2 ] as both an acid and a conjugate base. a. Explain how ammonia can act as both an acid and a base. Which of these roles does it commonly fill in aqueous solutions?
b. Show how water can serve as both an acid and a base.
Ammonia appears in [TABLE 2-2 ] as both an acid and a conjugate base. a. Explain how ammonia can act as both an acid and a base. Which of these roles does it commonly fill in aqueous solutions?
b. Show how water can serve as both an acid and a base.
Ammonia appears in [TABLE 2-2] as both an acid and a conjugate base.
d. Show how methanol (CH3OH) can serve as both an acid and a base. Write an equation for the reaction of methanol with sulfuric acid.
Circle the member of each pair that is more soluble in water.
a. CH3CH2OCH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3
b. CH3CH2OCH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2OH
c. CH3CH2NHCH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH3
d. CH3CH2OH or CH3CH2CH2CH2OH
e.
For each pair of compounds, circle the compound you expect to have the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning.
(d) HOCH2—(CH2)4—CH2OH or (CH3)3CCH(OH)CH3
(e) (CH3CH2CH2)2NH or (CH3CH2)3N
(f)
Write equations for the following acid–base reactions. Use the information in Table 2-2 or Appendix 4 to predict whether the equilibrium will favor the reactants or the products.
a. HCOOH + –CN
b. CH3COO– + CH3OH
c. (CH3)2CHOH + NaNH2
For each pair of compounds, circle the compound you expect to have the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning.
a. (CH3)3C—C(CH3)3 or (CH3)2CH—CH2CH2—CH(CH3)2
b. CH3(CH2)6CH3 or CH3(CH2)5CH2OH
c. CH3CH2OCH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2OH