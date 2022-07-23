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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional Groups
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional GroupsProblem 7a
Chapter 2, Problem 7a

Circle the member of each pair that is more soluble in water.
a. CH3CH2OCH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3
b. CH3CH2OCH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2OH
c. CH3CH2NHCH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH3
d. CH3CH2OH or CH3CH2CH2CH2OH
e.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups in each compound. For example, ethers (R-O-R') and alcohols (R-OH) are more polar than alkanes (R-R') and can form hydrogen bonds with water, increasing solubility.
For part (a), compare CH3CH2OCH2CH3 (an ether) with CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3 (an alkane). Ethers are generally more soluble in water than alkanes due to their ability to form hydrogen bonds.
For part (b), compare CH3CH2OCH2CH3 (an ether) with CH3CH2CH2OH (an alcohol). Alcohols can form more hydrogen bonds with water than ethers, making them more soluble.
For part (c), compare CH3CH2NHCH3 (an amine) with CH3CH2CH2CH3 (an alkane). Amines can form hydrogen bonds with water, increasing their solubility compared to alkanes.
For part (d), compare CH3CH2OH (a primary alcohol) with CH3CH2CH2CH2OH (a primary alcohol with a longer carbon chain). Shorter chain alcohols are generally more soluble in water than longer chain alcohols due to less hydrophobic character.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity and Solubility

Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Polar molecules, which have a significant difference in electronegativity between atoms, tend to dissolve well in polar solvents like water. Understanding the polarity of the compounds in the question is crucial for predicting their solubility in water.
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Functional Classification

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the context of solubility, groups such as hydroxyl (-OH) and amino (-NH2) are polar and can form hydrogen bonds with water, enhancing solubility. Identifying these groups in the given compounds is essential for determining which is more soluble.
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Identifying Functional Groups

Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a type of attractive interaction between a hydrogen atom bonded to a highly electronegative atom and another electronegative atom. This interaction significantly influences the solubility of compounds in water. Molecules capable of forming hydrogen bonds with water will generally be more soluble, making it important to assess the ability of the compounds in the question to engage in such interactions.
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The definition of hydrogenation.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the pH of the following solutions.

a. 5.00 g of HBr in 100 mL of aqueous solution

b. 1.50 g of NaOH in 50 mL of aqueous solution

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Textbook Question

Ammonia appears in [TABLE 2-2 ] as both an acid and a conjugate base. a. Explain how ammonia can act as both an acid and a base. Which of these roles does it commonly fill in aqueous solutions?

b. Show how water can serve as both an acid and a base.

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Textbook Question

Ammonia appears in [TABLE 2-2] as both an acid and a conjugate base.

d. Show how methanol (CH3OH) can serve as both an acid and a base. Write an equation for the reaction of methanol with sulfuric acid.

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Textbook Question

For each pair of compounds, circle the compound you expect to have the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning.

(d) HOCH2—(CH2)4—CH2OH or (CH3)3CCH(OH)CH3

(e) (CH3CH2CH2)2NH or (CH3CH2)3N

(f)

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Textbook Question

Draw the hydrogen bonding that takes place between

c. a molecule of dimethyl ether and two molecules of water.

d. two molecules of trimethylamine and a molecule of water.

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Textbook Question

For each pair of compounds, circle the compound you expect to have the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning.

a. (CH3)3C—C(CH3)3 or (CH3)2CH—CH2CH2—CH(CH3)2

b. CH3(CH2)6CH3 or CH3(CH2)5CH2OH

c. CH3CH2OCH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2OH

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