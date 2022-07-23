Circle the member of each pair that is more soluble in water.

Calculate the pH of the following solutions.
a. 5.00 g of HBr in 100 mL of aqueous solution
b. 1.50 g of NaOH in 50 mL of aqueous solution
Calculate the pH of the following solutions.
a. 5.00 g of HBr in 100 mL of aqueous solution
b. 1.50 g of NaOH in 50 mL of aqueous solution
Ammonia appears in [TABLE 2-2 ] as both an acid and a conjugate base. a. Explain how ammonia can act as both an acid and a base. Which of these roles does it commonly fill in aqueous solutions?
b. Show how water can serve as both an acid and a base.
Ammonia appears in [TABLE 2-2] as both an acid and a conjugate base.
d. Show how methanol (CH3OH) can serve as both an acid and a base. Write an equation for the reaction of methanol with sulfuric acid.
For each pair of compounds, circle the compound you expect to have the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning.
(d) HOCH2—(CH2)4—CH2OH or (CH3)3CCH(OH)CH3
(e) (CH3CH2CH2)2NH or (CH3CH2)3N
(f)
Draw the hydrogen bonding that takes place between
c. a molecule of dimethyl ether and two molecules of water.
d. two molecules of trimethylamine and a molecule of water.
For each pair of compounds, circle the compound you expect to have the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning.
a. (CH3)3C—C(CH3)3 or (CH3)2CH—CH2CH2—CH(CH3)2
b. CH3(CH2)6CH3 or CH3(CH2)5CH2OH
c. CH3CH2OCH2CH3 or CH3CH2CH2CH2OH